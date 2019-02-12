CLOSE
Black Music Month
HomeBlack Music Month

How Charles Eberhardt’s Thirst For Knowledge Led To Multiple Businesses

3 reads
Leave a comment

When it comes to successful business men in Indianapolis we can’t help but think of Charles S. Eberhardt, II.

A graduate of Earlham College, where he received his bachelor’s degree, Eberhardt would go to later attended Boston University, where he received his Juris Doctorate and Masters in Business Administration.

This steps to get his education setting the foundation early for his success as he partnered with three other attorneys to form Siegel Eberhardt Carter & Dassow, where his clients included Eli Lilly, Ameritech, Tyscot Record Company, Oscar Robertson & Associates and more.

Since leaving law behind, Eberhardt has once again taken his education and acquired knowledge of business and real estate to the next level as the sole owner of 21 package stores in Indianapolis called Community Spirits, as well as several commercial real estate properties.

How Charles Eberhardt’s Thirst For Knowledge Led To Multiple Businesses was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close