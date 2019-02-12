How Charles Eberhardt’s Thirst For Knowledge Led To Multiple Businesses

When it comes to successful business men in Indianapolis we can’t help but think of Charles S. Eberhardt, II.

A graduate of Earlham College, where he received his bachelor’s degree, Eberhardt would go to later attended Boston University, where he received his Juris Doctorate and Masters in Business Administration.

This steps to get his education setting the foundation early for his success as he partnered with three other attorneys to form Siegel Eberhardt Carter & Dassow, where his clients included Eli Lilly, Ameritech, Tyscot Record Company, Oscar Robertson & Associates and more.

Since leaving law behind, Eberhardt has once again taken his education and acquired knowledge of business and real estate to the next level as the sole owner of 21 package stores in Indianapolis called Community Spirits, as well as several commercial real estate properties.

