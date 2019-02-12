CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

A Deal Has Been Reached “In Principle” To Avoid Another Government Shutdown

Donald Trump Still Has To Sign The Bill To Avoid Shutdown

1 reads
Leave a comment
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: The dome of the US Capitol Buildin

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A deal has been reached “in principle” by congressional negotiators on a spending bill that may help avoid another Government Shutdown on Friday. The hope is that bill with satisfy President Donald Trump’s demands for additional border security.

According to Politico, the tentative deal includes $1.375 billion for physical barriers. It also includes a total of 55 miles, which is just 9 miles shy of Trump’s last budget request.

Democrats agreed to drop their demand to restrict the number of people who can be detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a time. Negotiators agreed to fund a total of 40,520 detention beds for ICE, a roughly 17 percent reduction from current levels.

The deal reportedly has the support of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Donald Trump Still Has To Sign The Bill To Avoid Shutdown.

Source: Politico

RELATED: Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative Deal To Temporarily End Government Shutdown

RELATED: Government Shutdown: Assistance & Information

A Deal Has Been Reached “In Principle” To Avoid Another Government Shutdown was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close