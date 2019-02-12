CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Lost Album From Marvin Gaye To Be Released By Motown

1 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Marvin Gaye

Source: Time & Life Pictures / Getty

Marvin Gaye fans get ready because some of his unreleased music is coming out next month in honor of his 80th birthday. According to VIBE, this album was shelved by Gaye because the first single released from the album didn’t do well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This project was supposed to follow-up his 1971 album “What’s Going On.” Reports state that Gaye and Motown executive, Berry Gordy clashed over his political views.

In 1972 Gaye released “Trouble Man” and then “Let’s Get It On,” the following year. Gaye was able to release four more albums before he was fatally killed in 1984.

SEE ALSO: Pharrell & Robin Thicke Ordered To Pay Marvin Gaye’s Family $5 Million In “Blurred Lines” Copyright Battle

This new project “You’re The Man” is a remastered album featuring 17-tracks including the album’s first single. “My Last Chance.” It was originally recorded as a demo for “What’s Going On” and then the song was on a 2001 “Best of Marvin Gaye” compilation album.

You can purchase “You’re The Man” on March 29th!

Check out photos of Marvin Gaye below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Happy Birthday! Remembering Marvin Gaye Throughout The Years

12 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday! Remembering Marvin Gaye Throughout The Years

Continue reading Happy Birthday! Remembering Marvin Gaye Throughout The Years

Happy Birthday! Remembering Marvin Gaye Throughout The Years

Lost Album From Marvin Gaye To Be Released By Motown was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close