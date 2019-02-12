CLOSE
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women

If one of your goals this year is to get into better physical shape, then why not become a snack while looking like a snack and doing it all by supporting Black women? Allow us to introduce you to CultureFit; the new, high-performance active wear brand by and for Black women.

Founded in early 2018 by a group of West African descendent women, CultureFit understands the need for athletic gear that fits the many shapes and sizes of Black women. The women of CultureFit believed in a place “where wellness, womanhood, and global consciousness intersect with comfort, body positivity, and the pursuit of a healthy, active lifestyle” and we couldn’t agree more.

Culture Fit Clothing

Source: Culture Fit / Culture Fit

CultureFit prides itself on manufacturing activewear that’s high-quality and high-performance with high-style and showcases our culture infused with modern day tastes. CultureFit’s athletic clothing is made with West African textiles that’ll allow you to work out, look good, feel good and pay homage to the culture. From bras to tops to leggings and even eco-friendly yoga mats, each material is made with moisture-wicking fabric that’ll hug your body type just right and allow you to perform even better as you start to sweat it all out.

Above all else, the CultureFit team believes in open mindedness, a judgement-free zone and having no boundaries and makes all of their products for Black women with these three principles in mind.

As a Black History Month gift, CultureFit is getting us started on our fitness journey by providing 15% off our first CultureFit purchase using the promo code below:

HelloBeautiful

Offer: 15% Off 1st Purchase

Promo Code (applied at checkout): HELLOBEAUTIFUL

URL: http://bit.ly/2sWLgqM

For more on CultureFit, visit: culturefitclothing.com

Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

