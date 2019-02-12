CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months In Jail

2 reads
Leave a comment
2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola Louisiana Superdome - Day 3

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

After 18 months of being behind bars, he is coming home.

Rapper Mystikal is free on a Three million dollar bond. The cash reportedly came from an advance after the Louisiana rapper signed a new record contract and family funds. Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler has been in jail since August 2017 due to charges including first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

Mystikal’s lawyers believe that he will eventually be cleared of all charges. His lawyer, Joel Pearce told TMZ “Based on all of the evidence we have, we strongly believe that an amicable resolution is not only possible but probable as an outcome in this case and that Michael Tyler will never be made to return to jail for a crime he didn’t commit.”

Mystikal was sentenced to six years in state prison in 2004 after pleading guilty to forcing his hairstylist to perform sex acts.

Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months In Jail was originally published on www.kysdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close