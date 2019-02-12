Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Peaches is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Peaches and Marvin have been married for about 25 years. They two have 2 children both in their early 20’s that live with them. Peaches says every since they’ve been married, her husband is either constantly losing his job or refusing to work. They’ve lost a total of 6 homes. Peaches never left the marriage because she didn’t want to raise their children alone. Currently they are on the verge of losing their 7th home and Peaches is fed up and thinking seriously about walking away from the husband and the kids. What advice can you offer?

