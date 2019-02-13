CLOSE
Feature Story
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette Also Raped Her While At Duke University

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s accuser is naming another name from her past.

Meredith Watson, the second accuser to come forth with sexual assault allegations against Fairfax previously stated that an unnamed Duke basketball player also raped her during her time at the University.

According to The New York Times, she has identified that basketball player as former NBA player and current Fox Sports analyst, Corey Maggette.

Watson told a childhood friend that she had been raped twice while at Duke University, pointing out Maggette as one of the men.

RELATED: Another Woman Accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax Of Sexual Assault

Maggette denied the allegations, “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my life and I completely and categorically deny any such charge,” he said in a statement according to The New York Times.

Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette Also Raped Her While At Duke University was originally published on kissrichmond.com

