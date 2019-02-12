CLOSE
Feature Story
Drug Lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Found Guilty Of All Charges In New York Trial

Mexico Captures Sinaloa cartel drug lord ' El Chapo' Guzman

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

After six days of deliberation, a jury has convicted notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman of all charges at a trial in New York.

Guzman, 61, could be sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison in a high-security U.S. prison selected to avoid another one of the prison escapes that embarrassed Mexican officials two years ago.

He broke out of Mexican prisons twice before he was once more recaptured and extradited to the United States in 2017.

Federal prosecutors put more than 50 witnesses over three months on the stand detailing how Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel amassed billions of dollars importing tons of cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana into the United States.

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
