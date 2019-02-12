CLOSE
12 Year Old Girls Strip Searched At School !?

The parents of the four 12 year old East Middle School students in a Binghamton, NY said theirs daughter were told to remove their clothes in front of a school nurse and assistant principal as part of a drug search.  The parents said they were not informed of the alleged incident.  However the school is claiming it didn’t happen.

The local NAACP is demanding that the school board take action by terminating the school officials.

“This is outrageous that these girls got strip-searched and nobody got suspended,” “School rules say parents have to be informed before anything like this happens.”

