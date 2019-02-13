Civic Duty are two words that come to mind, when thinking of Lacy Johnson.

A life-long resident of Indianapolis, Indiana, Johnson was educated in Indianapolis public schools before earning his bachelor’s degree in political science and industrial management from Purdue University and a jurist doctorate from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Since then he has done his part to serve the community, first with his work in government relations, and as a state police deputy superintendent.

Then in 1993, he would begin his journey of making an even bigger impact when he joined Ice Miller LLP, where he would go on to become a partner with his primary areas of practice focusing on public affairs services.

In a recent alumni spotlight for Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, Johnson spoke briefly about his passion to give back what was given to him.

“It’s my way of putting back some of what I’ve been given. I’m living the American dream.” Johnson said to mckinneylaw.iu.edu.

“I’ve been touched by some fantastic people,” Johnson continued. “What you can do with that is pass it on.”

Why Giving Back To Indianapolis Is Important To Lacy Johnson was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 17 hours ago

