CLOSE
Black Music Month
HomeBlack Music Month

Why Giving Back To Indianapolis Is Important To Lacy Johnson

1 reads
Leave a comment

Civic Duty are two words that come to mind, when thinking of Lacy Johnson.

A life-long resident of Indianapolis, Indiana, Johnson was educated in Indianapolis public schools before earning his bachelor’s degree in political science and industrial management from Purdue University and a jurist doctorate from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Since then he has done his part to serve the community, first with his work in government relations, and as a state police deputy superintendent.

Then in 1993, he would begin his journey of making an even bigger impact when he joined Ice Miller LLP, where he would go on to become a partner with his primary areas of practice focusing on public affairs services.

In a recent alumni spotlight for Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, Johnson spoke briefly about his passion to give back what was given to him.

“It’s my way of putting back some of what I’ve been given. I’m living the American dream.” Johnson said to mckinneylaw.iu.edu.

“I’ve been touched by some fantastic people,” Johnson continued. “What you can do with that is pass it on.”

Why Giving Back To Indianapolis Is Important To Lacy Johnson was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close