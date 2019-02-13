CLOSE
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’

Michelle Obama is one of the biggest celebrities in the world, yet her mother doesn’t quite think so. Our forever FLOTUS posted a text message exchange between she and her mother after her appearance at the Grammys. Apparently Mama Michelle doesn’t think her daughter is a “real star.”

In case you missed it, Michelle Obama graced the Grammys with her presence during one of the opening sequences and sent Twitter into an uproar. But Mama Michelle seemed to only care about the other celebrities who were going to be there. Michelle O quickly reminded her mom that she is indeed a “real star.”

Don’t you just love those #textsfrommom!

Michelle Obama strut on stage at the Barclays Center in a pair of sparkly thigh-high Balenciaga boots that cost $3,900 and left shoe connoisseur/ moderator Sarah Jessica Parker with her jaw agape. The former FLOTUS hit the promo trail earlier this year to promote her, now, best-selling book Becoming and quickly shot to the top of our favorite fashion moments of 2018 list with her stylish ensembles as she trekked around the world. But nothing tops her final tour look than this canary yellow dress and boots from Balenciaga's spring/summer 2018 collection. https://twitter.com/The_A_Prentice/status/1075808068082950144 Aside from giving us countless gems about what to expect from a man, personal growth and self-reflection, she's become our fashion queen wearing items straight off the runway. Becoming sold over 700,000 copies on the day it was released and shot to the top of best-selling book list with over 3 million copies sold on all platforms. Keep scrolling to see more looks from Michelle Obama on her Becoming book tour.

Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

