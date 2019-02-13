Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Monique is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Monique says she dated Robert for over a year. During that time, he showered her with gifts and dinners out. He was kind, respectful and great with her young kids. Then, after he changed his daily schedule, she found out he was seeing other women. She ended the relationship. That was a year ago. Now he’s back calling, claiming to know that he messed up a good thing, She still has feelings, but does not want to go through the pain again, and certainly doesn’t want her kids to become attached and have their hearts broken. She is asking if a man can totally change or would she be setting herself up for another fall?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: