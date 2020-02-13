Alright Fellas! You forgot, got too busy, or didn’t care enough to buy your spouse, girlfriend, friend, WIFE a Valentines Day I love you gift! SHAME! But…we got your back on the last minute Valentines Day gift Ideas!

1. A CARD not a 99 cent card but a card that really tells how you feel

2. Flowers, since its the day of, they will be more expensive but hey girls like flowers!

3. Candy, nothing says I love you like Chocolates

RELATED STORY: Valentines Day Roses, What’s The Meaning Behind Each Rose Color!

4. Sexy wear…nothing says I love you and love being with you like sexy night wear. Hey gift idea to you too fellas 🙂

5. Horse and Carriage ride…nice & simple plus different

Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift Ideas! was originally published on wiznation.com

1 2Next page »

Written By: Nia Noelle Posted 1 hour ago

Also On 100.3: