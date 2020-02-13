CLOSE
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift Ideas!

Jordan Kimball Puts A Sweet Spin On Valentine's Day With Baskin-Robbins

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

 

Alright Fellas!  You forgot, got too busy, or didn’t care enough to buy your spouse, girlfriend, friend, WIFE a Valentines Day I love you gift!  SHAME!  But…we got your back on the last minute Valentines Day gift Ideas!

1. A CARD not a 99 cent card but a card that really tells how you feel

2. Flowers, since its the day of, they will be more expensive but hey girls like flowers!

3. Candy, nothing says I love you like Chocolates

4. Sexy wear…nothing says I love you and love being with you like sexy night wear. Hey gift idea to you too fellas 🙂

5. Horse and Carriage ride…nice & simple plus different

Close