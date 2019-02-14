CLOSE
Regina King Almost Gets Trampled While Sitting Courtside At NBA Game [VIDEO]

Celebrities Attend Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Anytime you sit court-side at an NBA game there is a chance that you can have some type of interaction with the players, including collisions. Oscar nominee Regina King learned that first hand Wednesday night when she attended the Philadelphia Sixers vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

King was enjoying the game during the 3rd quarter, when 76ers star Joel Embiid chased down a pass and leaped straight over King’s head. He narrowly missed her, but did land on the statistician behind her, who was reportedly unharmed. See the video below:

Afterwards, King tweeted out her gratitude to Embiid for not crushing her, see her tweet below:

Regina King Almost Gets Trampled While Sitting Courtside At NBA Game [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

