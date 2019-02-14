Floyd Mayweather does not seem to be affected by the Gucci ban controversy.

Recently the boxing champion was seen in Beverly Hills headed into the Gucci store to do some early evening shopping.

It is said that Mayweather spent a fortune at the store, when a TMZ camera-man told the champ about T.I. and Spike Lee possibly being upset with him for not respecting the ban, he laughed and stated “I’m not no follower, I do what the f**k I wanna do.”

“You said they’re gonna be upset with me? I love it, I love it, I love it.” Mayweather continued. “See the thing is this, I live for myself. I do what I want to do.”

Floyd Mayweather Continues To Shop At Gucci Despite Blackface Scandal was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Tony Lamont Posted 8 hours ago

Also On 100.3: