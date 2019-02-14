CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Floyd Mayweather Continues To Shop At Gucci Despite Blackface Scandal

0 reads
Leave a comment

Floyd Mayweather does not seem to be affected by the Gucci ban controversy.

Recently the boxing champion was seen in Beverly Hills headed into the Gucci store to do some early evening shopping.

It is said that Mayweather spent a fortune at the store, when a TMZ camera-man told the champ about T.I. and Spike Lee possibly being upset with him for not respecting the ban, he laughed and stated  “I’m not no follower, I do what the f**k I wanna do.”

“You said they’re gonna be upset with me? I love it, I love it, I love it.” Mayweather continued.  “See the thing is this, I live for myself. I do what I want to do.”

Floyd Mayweather Continues To Shop At Gucci Despite Blackface Scandal was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close