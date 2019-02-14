After Tiffany made the world aware that Drake slide into her DMs last year offering her an opportunity to be in one of his video’s. Tiffany has made another announcement!

It seems as though Drake’s father has decided to follow his son’s lead by sliding into Tiffany’s DMs, according to her interview with Glamour Magazine.

Tiffany said that Drake’s father hit her up but she turned him down. Haddish said she’s not trying to be Drake’s step momma!

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Drake’s Dad Slid in Her DMs was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Tony Lamont Posted 8 hours ago

