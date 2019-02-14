“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is answering questions about being the victim of a hate crime attack for the first time on camera. Good Morning America plans to air the full interview with Smollett Thursday morning. In a clip released Wednesday, Smollett said he’s angry at the attackers, but also the attacks. He said he was surprised that people doubted he was telling the truth. The openly gay and black actor said that he believes the two men in a photo released by Chicago police are the men who attacked him. The TV interview with Robin Roberts is Smollett’s first since the attack.

Jussie Smollett Says He’s Angry At The Attackers, And The Attacks was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 16 hours ago

