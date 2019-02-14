Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort will likely not get a lighter sentence for his plea deal. A federal judge voided the agreement after determing that he lied to investigators when he was supposed to be cooperating with him. That means that Manafort will probably not receive a reduced sentence for the charges he pled guilty to. Manafort’s attorneys had argued that while he might have forgotten some details, he did not lie to attorneys investigating Russia’s attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Federal Judge Rules Paul Manafort Lied To Special Counsel’s team was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 16 hours ago

