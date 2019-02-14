In 2019, Barbara Boyd is still considered to be one of Indiana’s most distinguished journalists. However, her journey probably isn’t the way you imagined it.

A stay-at-home mom and a secretary but with a degree from Indiana University, Boyd joined the WRTV 6 News Staff as a consumer reporter at age 40.

From there, she seized her opportunity and became the first black woman, on-air, reporting local news in the Indianapolis market. As a journalist, she shared the stories that tugged at our hearts including her own story, where she did a personal piece about breast cancer from her hospital bed one week after her own mastectomy operation.

An active community leader, Boyd served her community daily, holding memberships at the Indianapolis Association of Black Journalist, NAACP, National Conference of Christians and Jews, and the March of Dimes Association. Plus, she has been a fundraiser and board member for the Indiana Make-A-Wish Foundation since 1996.

In March, 2000, Barbara Boyd was inducted into the Indianapolis Hall of Fame and we can’t think of anyone more deserving of the honor.

SOURCE: History Makers

Barbara Boyd: Indy’s First Black Female Television Journalist was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 12 hours ago

