Jazzy Report: Name A Roach After Your Ex

A zoo has come up with an interesting way for you to unleash some anger that you may still harbor toward your ex. For just a few dollars you can name a cockroach after your former boo and the name will be published on a board at the zoo and online and on social media! Wow…that’s an interesting form of healing from past hurt.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 52 mins ago

