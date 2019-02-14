CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Watch 50 Cent Burn All Of His Gucci Clothes and Troll Floyd Mayweather… Again

0 reads
Leave a comment

Join Power’s Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text POWER to 71007 to join!

50 Cent is one of the many celebrities that have joined the ban against luxury designer Gucci after a sweater looking like blackface went for sale.  50 has posted several times about his disdain for the brand’s actions but now he has taken things to another level by posting a video of himself burning Gucci clothes.

 

 

RELATED STORY: SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’

But in true 50 Cent fashion he decided to post another Gucci related post this time trolling Floyd Mayweather.  We’re assuming 50 is trolling him because the champ recently was seen buying a lot of Gucci and commented that “I’m my own person and nobody tells me what the “F” to do or wear, I support everybody!”

See the photoshopped troll below, the champ has yet to respond.

RELATED STORY: Major Stars Are Boycotting Gucci But, One Superstar says “No one tells me what to do!”

 

The Latest:

 

 

Watch 50 Cent Burn All Of His Gucci Clothes and Troll Floyd Mayweather… Again was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close