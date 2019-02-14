Watch 50 Cent Burn All Of His Gucci Clothes and Troll Floyd Mayweather… Again

Join Power’s Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text POWER to 71007 to join!

50 Cent is one of the many celebrities that have joined the ban against luxury designer Gucci after a sweater looking like blackface went for sale. 50 has posted several times about his disdain for the brand’s actions but now he has taken things to another level by posting a video of himself burning Gucci clothes.

But in true 50 Cent fashion he decided to post another Gucci related post this time trolling Floyd Mayweather. We’re assuming 50 is trolling him because the champ recently was seen buying a lot of Gucci and commented that “I’m my own person and nobody tells me what the “F” to do or wear, I support everybody!”

See the photoshopped troll below, the champ has yet to respond.

Written By: Nia Noelle Posted 4 hours ago

