Tamar Braxton 1st African American To Win “Celebrity Big Brother”

Congratulations to Tamar Braxton! She is the very 1st African American to Win “Celebrity Big Brother”!!!

Tamar is a self-proclaimed super fan of the show and strategically used her alliances with Kandi and LoLo to win the show. It was down to her and former NFL’er Ricky Williams leaving her as the very first African American winner. Tamar also broke the dreaded “First to Enter Curse” — a theory that the first person to enter the Big Brother house never wins.

Tamar won $250k  and She also developed a new friendship with Kandi after 20 years of tension.

Congratulations Tamar!!

Tamar Braxton 1st African American To Win “Celebrity Big Brother” was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

