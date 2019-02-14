It’s been 2 weeks since the racist and homophobic attack happened to Empire star Jussie Smollet. He is finally speaking out about it in his 1st interview since the attack with GMA’s Robin Roberts. He expressed to Roberts that he is angry at those who doubt him. Check out some footage below:

Reports say that Smollet did eventually turn over his phone records to Chicago Police but they are saying that the records redacted and they need his complete records.

We will continue to follow this story.

Jussie Smollet Is Angry that People Doubt His Story! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 100.3: