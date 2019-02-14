CLOSE
Columbus Native Appears on TLC’s “My 600 LB Life” Show

Episode 7 of TLC’s hit show, “My 600 LB Life” aired last night, February 13th, and featured a Columbus native, Brandon Scott. The 33yr old musician took the viewers along and his weight loss journey as he struggled to overcome his addiction to food. While making his way to Houston to see Dr. Now, Scott had a breakdown in John Glenn Airport after a child called him fat. Check out the video below:

Scott wants to lose the weight so that he may propose to his girlfriend and pursue his singing career. By the end of the show, Scott lost well over 300 lbs and was looking and feeling much better. We are rooting for his continued weight loss.

Congratulations Scott!

 

Columbus Native Appears on TLC’s “My 600 LB Life” Show was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
