CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

T.I. Comes For Floyd Mayweather’s Head On “F*ck N***a” Diss Track [NEW MUSIC]

1 reads
Leave a comment
'Roots' Night One Screening

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

You ever heard of a SOULFUL diss record? Well, T.I. has had long standing problems with Floyd Mayweather and on his latest track, Tip comes after Floyd for his love of Gucci amongst over things. According to some, it’s a whole lot of facts and after video surfaced of Floyd dropping a few racks on Gucci a few days ago, Tip was fed up.

Hear the track below.

RELATED: 50 Cent Unleashes The Petty On Floyd Mayweather Over Gucci Shopping Spree

RELATED: SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’

RELATED: T.I., Soulja Boy &amp; More Boycott Gucci For Blackface Sweater [Photos]

T.I. Comes For Floyd Mayweather’s Head On “F*ck N***a” Diss Track [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close