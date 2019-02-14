CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Best And Worst Cities For Singles

1 reads
Leave a comment

It’s Valentine’s day and finding a boo in our technological era isn’t easy! Wallet hub broke down the best and worst cities to find a lover.  For D.C. residents there may be some hope…For Baltimore…If you’re really looking for your next spouse, this might now be the city.

Some cities have more resources for a thriving nightlife options and daytime attractions. But going on dates can be costly, with the average cost of a date at $102.32. It certainly pays to live in a place where dating activities, such as dining out or watching a movie, are relatively cheaper.

Lovely couple party on a rooftop in New York Manhattan

Source: Leonardo Patrizi / Getty

More entertainment choices and low cost of living don’t matter much, however, if the number of potential mates to meet are limited in your area. Around 45 percent of the U.S. adult population is unmarried (never married, divorced or widowed), according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. But the share may be higher or lower in every city, and the ratio of women to men also will differ in each.

WalletHub really trying to make sure you have boo, they compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 34 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from share of single population to number of online dating opportunities to nightlife options per capita. Read on for the city ranking, expert dating advice and a full description of our methodology.

Here’s the list of the top 20 cities that are best for singles:
Overall Rank

(1 = Best)

 City Total Score ‘Economics’ Rank ‘Fun & Recreation’ Rank ‘Dating Opportunities’ Rank
1 Atlanta, GA 68.62 140 9 2
2 Denver, CO 67.08 115 16 4
3 San Francisco, CA 66.22 181 2 6
4 Portland, OR 65.33 128 10 16
5 Los Angeles, CA 64.94 174 14 7
6 Seattle, WA 64.44 163 6 21
7 Chicago, IL 63.84 177 5 22
8 San Diego, CA 63.59 166 8 18
9 Minneapolis, MN 63.11 117 28 3
10 Portland, ME 63.03 105 20 11
11 Madison, WI 63.01 83 34 5
12 Boston, MA 62.63 176 13 14
13 Pittsburgh, PA 62.16 109 17 24
14 Tucson, AZ 61.92 29 38 13
15 Washington, DC 61.50 180 3 27
16 Honolulu, HI 60.73 153 11 53
17 Austin, TX 60.66 72 15 92
18 Rochester, NY 60.39 94 33 15
19 Phoenix, AZ 59.76 20 61 32
20 Columbus, OH 59.69 30 42 30

 

Best And Worst Cities For Singles was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close