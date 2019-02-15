CLOSE
How Fernando Falcon's Entrepreneur Goals Led To Top Indy Auto Dealership

Fernando Falcon is known as the president and chief executive officer at the Champion Auto Dealership on 96th Street in Indianapolis, but how did he get to where he is today?

Falcon got his start after a successful 16 year career with Chrysler/Daimler Chrysler Corporation as a sales executive.

From there, he began his pursuit of achieving his life long dream of becoming an entrepreneur in the auto industry. In 2003, he collaborated with Chrysler under the Minority Dealership Program and became minority owner of Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge.

By April of 2007, he became the sole owner and with his passion and love for the business leading him, he went on to open and acquire several other stores from imports to domestics covering five states.

How Fernando Falcon’s Entrepreneur Goals Led To Top Indy Auto Dealership was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

