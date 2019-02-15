CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case

0 reads
Leave a comment
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Colin Kaeprnick and Eric Reid have reportedly settled with the NFL in the embattled QB’s long standing collusion case. Kaepernick’s lawyer, Mark Geragos released a statement saying that his client and current Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid have reached an agreement to resolve pending grievances.

“For the past several months, conunsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” Geragos said. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

Multiple sources told Yahoo Sports that Kaepernick would withdraw his case with the NFL and he reached a lucrative settlement. The final hearing in the Kaepernick case was slated to begin this month.

RELATED: Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From Black History Month Resolution

RELATED: I’m Good Beloved, Enjoy: Rihanna Declines Super Bowl Halftime Show In Support Of Colin Kaepernick

Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close