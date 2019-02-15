Doctors and researchers are always looking into birth control pills and have recently found new side affects. Turns out, the pill can affect a woman’s judgement and even impact her relationships. They actually cause subtle emotional changes in a woman’s brain making it harder for her to read facial expressions and feelings. But, they don’t know why.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: Birth Control Pills May Be Impacting Your Relationship was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 60 mins ago

Also On 100.3: