The Wiz Warm Up: Cincinnati’s Dash Gwoppovelli & Tatum

Cincinnati’s music scene is for sure having a major resurgence in regards to artists really pushing the hip hop culture forward. One of those artists who are really making quiet some noise is Dash Gwoppovelli.

Dash Gwoppovelli, is a name if you haven’t heard it then you definitely should get in tune on the wave. You may be familiar with his song “Lifestyle” featuring R&B singer Jeremih, where he explains his struggles, hardships, & sacrifices he had to endure to live that ‘lifestyle’. One setback that the rapper has overcome is being a statistics in regards to the criminal system. From being released last year, Dash came out & ready to hustle & fully invested in his music career. His work ethic & love for music has earned him a deal with Big Coin Music, which is a label based out of Cincinnati aiming to push artists forward in the music industry similar to how other major cities operate. Dash being the face of the label he knows it’s a lot of pressure but for the 513 rep he knows what it takes to put the city on the right way.

Written By: Tatum Posted 10 hours ago

