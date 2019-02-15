The Wiz Warm Up: Cincinnati’s Dash Gwoppovelli & Tatum

Dash Gwoppovelli Worked For His "Lifestyle"

Cincy
| 02.15.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Gwoppovelli The WIZ Warmup

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Cincinnati’s music scene is for sure having a major resurgence in regards to artists really pushing the hip hop culture forward. One of those artists who are really making quiet some noise is Dash Gwoppovelli.

Dash Gwoppovelli, is a name if you haven’t heard it then you definitely should get in tune on the wave. You may be familiar with his song “Lifestyle” featuring R&B singer Jeremih, where he explains his struggles, hardships, & sacrifices he had to endure to live that ‘lifestyle’. One setback that the rapper has overcome is being a statistics in regards to the criminal system. From being released last year, Dash came out & ready to hustle & fully invested in his music career. His work ethic & love for music has earned him a deal with Big Coin Music, which is a label based out of Cincinnati aiming to push artists forward in the music industry similar to how other major cities operate.  Dash being the face of the label he knows it’s a lot of pressure but for the 513 rep he knows what it takes to put the city on the right way.

The Wiz Warm Up: Cincinnati’s Dash Gwoppovelli & Tatum was originally published on www.wiznation.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close