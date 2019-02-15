CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish is Dropping an Album!

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish is a jill of all trades! In addition to having several upcoming film and TV projects in the works, she has now set her sights on conquering the world of music. Haddish wants to release an album.

Haddish has already earned a Best Spoken Word Grammy nomination for narrating her memoir The Last Black Unicorn, so the next thing on her bucket list is trying her hand at music. She didn’t say if it would be an R&B or Rap album but she did say she would love to have a feature from Cardi B on it. About the album, Haddish said, “I’m working on an album! Granted, most of this album has already happened in my head, but that’s how it starts. It all starts in here and then it comes out and I’ve been talking to people. I’m going to see what happens. It might be really great, it might not but who cares, right? You’ve got to give it a shot.”

She added that she has already had a few album titles in mind, saying, It will probably be the ‘She Ready’ album or ‘The She Ready Experience’ or ‘The We Ready Album.’ Whatever, it’s going to be ready.”

We rooting for you Tiff! Would you purchase this album?

