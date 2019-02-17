CLOSE
Exclusives
HomeExclusives

Did Jussie Smollett Stage His Own Attack?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Pitbull NYE Rehearsal At Bayfront Park

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

According to CNN, two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told them that Chicago Police now believe Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate his assault.

RELATED: Nigerian Men Arrested In Jussie Smollett Case Released Due To “New Evidence”

Earlier today, two men in question, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, were released by authorities after being arrest and held without charge by the police for 48 hours, with the Chicago PD saying the following:

“Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete.”

Smollett was reportedly attacked on January 29th by two men who he said were “yelling out racial and homophobic slurs.” He also told authorities one attacker put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.

Smollett has yet to respond to this latest report. He last spoke publicly in an interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” that aired Thursday.

SOURCE: CNN

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Tells GMA’s Robin Roberts He’s ‘Pissed’ That People Don’t Believe Him

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Performs For The First Time Since Attack [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Did Jussie Smollett Stage His Own Attack? was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close