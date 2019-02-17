According to CNN, two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told them that Chicago Police now believe Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate his assault.

RELATED: Nigerian Men Arrested In Jussie Smollett Case Released Due To “New Evidence”

Earlier today, two men in question, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, were released by authorities after being arrest and held without charge by the police for 48 hours, with the Chicago PD saying the following:

“Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete.”

Smollett was reportedly attacked on January 29th by two men who he said were “yelling out racial and homophobic slurs.” He also told authorities one attacker put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.

Smollett has yet to respond to this latest report. He last spoke publicly in an interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” that aired Thursday.

SOURCE: CNN

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Tells GMA’s Robin Roberts He’s ‘Pissed’ That People Don’t Believe Him

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Performs For The First Time Since Attack [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Did Jussie Smollett Stage His Own Attack? was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 49 mins ago

Also On 100.3: