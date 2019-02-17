Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Stephanie is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Stephanie is a 35 year old single mother of 4 after losing her husband in a car accident 5 years ago. He left her with all the debts, no life insurance, and the accident was his fault. She’s been working two jobs to pay off the debt and to take care of what the kids need. She’s beginning to feel like she’s losing herself in the midst of it all. Stephanie says it’s been years since she set aside time for herself and when she does she feels guilty. What advice can you offer Stephanie with her situation?

