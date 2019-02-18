Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Whitney Houston.

Birth Date: August 9, 1963

Hometown: Newark, New Jersey

Fun Facts:

Whitney Houston signed to Arista Records when she was just 19

Whitney Houston is one of the highest selling female artists of all time

Whitney Houston was also an actor, and appeared in several movies such as The Bodyguard and The Preacher’s Wife

Whitney Houston sang the national anthem in 1991 at Super Bowl XXV

Whitney Houston had one child, named Bobbi Kristina, with former New Edition singer Bobby Brown

We thank you for your contributions Whitney Houston.

Black History Month 2019: Whitney Houston was originally published on thebeatdfw.com