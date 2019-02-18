Rapper Fifty Cent is speaking out against a New York Police Department commander who is under investigation for allegedly threatening his life. Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez reportedly told officers to shoot Cent “on sight” if they saw him at an NYPD-sanctioned boxing match last June. He supposedly tried to pass off the remark as a joke. The rapper wrote on Instagram Sunday that he takes threats very seriously, and is consulting his legal counsel about what to do moving forward. He also shared a photo identifying Gonzalez, and said he is a dirty cop abusing his power. Cent was investigated by the NYPD last year for threatening Gonzalez after the commander allegedly ordered a shakedown of him at a club.

NYPD Commander Investigated For Allegedly Threatening 50 Cent’s Life was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 8 hours ago

Also On 100.3: