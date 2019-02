Sources: A Grand Jury is Being Seated Due to New R. Kelly Sex Tape and Allegations

Join Magic’s Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 52140 to join!

Since the airing of the shocking documentary ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, Kelly’s music has been pulled off of some streaming services, many notable figures in Hollywood have denounced their affiliation with him, radio stations across the country and stopped playing his music and another sex tape has surfaced that allegedly depicts the singer with an underage girl…. to name a few

All of this leading up to the latest is this shocking story that now CNN has been told by sources close to the R. Kelly case that a grand jury is being convened because of the newest allegations against the singer.

So what does this mean? If CNN’s sources are in fact true R. Kelly could be headed back to court to face more charges more than likely for child pornography and maybe more. According to CNN, “The Cook County State’s Attorney would not confirm the grand jury proceedings or the existence of any new investigation. The office had previously encouraged any alleged victims of R. Kelly to come forward.” So what do we know for sure? The Cook County State’s Attorney office is looking for evidence. Now, will they be able to collect enough to put forward a strong case this time? We will have to wait and see.

SOURCE: CNN

