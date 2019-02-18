The NBA introduces a new jersey that can change the number and the player

2 reads Leave a comment
The NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed the jersey of the future today where you can change the name and number on the back with a push of a button.
Adam Silver reveals a new jersey that can change the number and player (Via @nba ) pic.twitter.com/2NJ2ImP8kS
— NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) February 15, 2019
How much should the NBA‘s future jerseys cost? We have a poll below: Go Vote!
How much should the #NBA Jersey of the future cost?
— DJ Ez (@EzIsEverything) February 18, 2019
