How Frank Anderson Became The First African American Sheriff In Indiana

Born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana there is no one cares more about the safety of his home than Sheriff Frank Anderson.

A graduate of Shortridge High School, where he was a member of the wrestling team, Anderson would enlist in the United States Navy Shore Patrol, serving from 1956 to 1959.

From there, he would serve in various roles before becoming a Deputy Marshal, and later as an inspector and security specialist for the United States Marshals Service, where he would to create and later directed the Federal Witness Protection Program.

However, it was in 2002, that he would make history as the county’s first black Sheriff in 2002 and subsequently reelected in 2006.

On June 8, 2010, he announced that he would not seek reelection as Marion County Sheriff, but would seek the Democratic Party nomination for the 31st District seat in the Indiana State Senate.

Following his defeat in the 2010 Indiana State Senate election, he was retained as a paid consultant for his successor as Marion County Sheriff, John R. Layton.

