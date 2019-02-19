R.I.P Fashion God! 18 Stylish Photos Of Karl Lagerfeld & His Famous Friends

The fashion world has lost a true legend. On Tuesday, French media reported that pioneering fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died at the age of 85. According to reports, folks have been concerned about Lagerfeld’s health for a while, especially after he was absent from his Chanel show in late January — but the Chanel fashion house just chalked it up to him being tired.

“The brand released a statement about the devastating loss, saying “A prolific creative mind with endless imagination, Karl Lagerfeld explored many artistic horizons, including photography and short films. [Everything] benefited from his talent for all the branding campaigns related to fashion since 1987. Finally, one cannot refer to Karl Lagerfeld without mentioning his innate sense of repartee and self-mockery.”

Celebs have taken over social media to express their love for the late legend. Naomi Campbell wrote, “Karl .. too many memories to write … , I THANK YOU , THANK YOU, THANK YOU !!! For taking the chance on 16 year old girl from South London and opening my eyes . May you Rest with Highest.”

Bella Hadid wrote, “Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuEHcS-Ab0t/

The iconic German designer, who helmed both Chanel and Fendi before his passing, was known for transforming catwalk shows into spectacles and turning his celebrity friends into fashion’s elite. With his signature white hair and dark shades, Karl had definitely become a walking trademark. But he’s not just a famous face. Lagerfeld was also known for being quite opinionated and controversial — and for being the owner of Choupette, a cat that lives a better life than you.

That hasn’t stopped celebs from befriending him. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Mariah Carey and the Kardashians seem to be BFFs with the creative director. In honor of his life, we’re celebrating Mr. Lagerfeld with a gallery of him and his super famous friends.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

18 Fashionable Photos Of Karl Lagerfeld & His Famous Friends 18 photos Launch gallery 18 Fashionable Photos Of Karl Lagerfeld & His Famous Friends 1. King Karl and Queen Bey chill out. Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Karl hanging out with Lindsay Lohan and Jessica Simpson. Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Jared Leto & Karl get along perfectly. Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Karl loves him some LiLo. Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Karl honoring Britney Spears on stage. Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Hello, fellas: Karl, Kanye, and Lenny Kravitz. Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Karl with Jenny From The Block. Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Avril Lavigne put on a smile for Karl. Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Iman and Karl giving glam, glam, glam. Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Karl and Heidi Klum show face. Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Karl, Kim, Ciara, Carine Roitfeld, and Riccardo Tisci are fashion's elite. Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Fergie Ferg poses with Karl. Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Gwyneth Paltrow rocked dark shades with Karl. Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. A young Emma Watson was all smiles with the Chanel mastermind. Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Karl & Gaga are like two peas in a pod. Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Cara Delevingne and Karl at his Chanel show. Cara is always his main model gal. Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Throwback of Mariah Carey with Karl. Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Chanel Iman, Kendall Jenner, and other models posed with the King of the Catwalk. Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading 18 Fashionable Photos Of Karl Lagerfeld & His Famous Friends 18 Fashionable Photos Of Karl Lagerfeld & His Famous Friends

R.I.P Fashion God! 18 Stylish Photos Of Karl Lagerfeld & His Famous Friends was originally published on globalgrind.com