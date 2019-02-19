Burberry Apologizes for Hoodie with Noose on Their Runway

Join Magic’s Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 52140 to join!
London Fashion Week just wrapped but not without controversy since Burberry thought it would be “fashionable” to put a hoodie on their runway with a noose hanging from the neck area. Yes, a noose!
The difference this time is that social media didn’t have to come for the designer’s neck, one of the models in the show named Liz Kennedy complained about it but when her stance wasn’t met with empathy the model took to social media to show her disdain. Kennedy claims that when she initially mentioned how this hoodie could be socially and racially offensive she was told: “it’s fashion”. Kennedy also said that the noose was joked about with staffers and hung from the ceiling before the show in a laughable manner.
@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.
Burberry’s chief creative officer and designer Riccardo Tisci apologized and said “While the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realize that it was insensitive. It was never my intention to upset anyone. It does not reflect my values nor Burberry’s and we have removed it from the collection. I will make sure that this does not happen again, I am so deeply sorry for the distress that has been caused as a result of one of the pieces in my show on Sunday.”
Burberry isn’t the first fashion house to be chastised for creating a garment accused of being racially charged. Most recently Gucci was in the spotlight for a sweater that resembled blackface, Katy Perry also had shoes that resembled blackface, and Prada had bag charms that were blackface figurines as well. All have since apologized as well.
Click here if you would like to see Burberry’s runway presentation at London Fashion Week
