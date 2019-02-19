CLOSE
Ryan Coogler & Wife Expecting 1st Baby!!

Congratulations are in order for Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler and his wife, Zinzi, they are expecting their very 1st bundle of joy!

 

In this photo, Zinzi looks she is at least close to ending her 2nd trimester. Coogler did tell press on the red carpet last year that he does want several baby girls with his wife. That’s so sweet. Looks like he knows the strength of girl power.

In other news, Rumor has it that Ryan is working on a biopic about the Dog Father himself, Snoop Dogg, along with “Empire” creator, Lee Daniels.

