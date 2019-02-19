Even though these two haven’t had the best history, Remy Ma is publicly defending Nicki Minaj! On the State of the Culture show that Remy co-host, she spoke about Nicki’s issues with BET After Cardi B won her Grammy. BET posted a tweet making fun of her rival Nicki Minaj. Check out what Remy had to say below:

Remy said in the clip, “BET is suppose to be, ‘Black Entertainment Television’ like, why would y’all do that. Why would y’all be petting two against the other. How can you congratulate one, because that’s what it was, it was a congratulations to Cardi for winning and then in your next breath, you know, you downgrade someone else. Now only someone else, someone that you have slated to perform at one of your shows. That was just a stupid move.”

As a result of the diss from BET, Nicki’s record label Young Money decided to withdraw all of their artists from the upcoming BET Experience and The BET Awards show this summer.

Remy Ma defends Nicki Minaj? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 100.3: