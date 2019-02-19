CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Remy Ma defends Nicki Minaj?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A Day

Source: Arturo Holmes / @ArtuGraphiq

Even though these two haven’t had the best history, Remy Ma is publicly defending Nicki Minaj! On the State of the Culture show that Remy co-host, she spoke about Nicki’s issues with BET After Cardi B won her Grammy.  BET posted a tweet making fun of her rival Nicki Minaj. Check out what Remy had to say below:

Remy said in the clip, “BET is suppose to be, ‘Black Entertainment Television’ like, why would y’all do that. Why would y’all be petting two against the other. How can you congratulate one, because that’s what it was, it was a congratulations to Cardi for winning and then in your next breath, you know, you downgrade someone else. Now only someone else, someone that you have slated to perform at one of your shows. That was just a stupid move.”

As a result of the diss from BET, Nicki’s record label Young Money decided to withdraw all of their artists from the upcoming BET Experience and The BET Awards show this summer.

 

Remy Ma defends Nicki Minaj? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close