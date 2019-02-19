Iyanla Vanzant Reveals How She Feels About Tamar Braxton

Its been a few months since The Braxtons filmed with the beloved life coach. During the taping things went haywire between Tamar and Iyanla. Even Ms. Evelyn had to step in to check Tamar’s behavior. Tamar later accused Iyanla of being a “fake” and a “fraud.” Now Iyanla is saying how she feels about Tamar speaking ill about her. Check out the footage below:

When asked what she thought would help Tamar, Iyanla told Madamenoire.com, “I don’t know what would be helpful for her. … This is what I know. I am not in the business of dishonoring, disrespecting, diminishing or dismissing black women. So when I heard of all these allegations. I said, ‘Well, this is her choice.” Here’s what I know. What goes around comes around. And I’m an elder. My job is to pray for her. And that’s what I’ll do.”

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

