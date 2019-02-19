CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Iyanla Vanzant Reveals How She Feels About Tamar Braxton

0 reads
Leave a comment
Iyanla Vanzant

Source: ione / iOne Digital

Its been a few months since The Braxtons filmed with the beloved life coach. During the taping things went haywire between Tamar and Iyanla. Even Ms. Evelyn had to step in to check Tamar’s behavior. Tamar later accused Iyanla of being a “fake” and a “fraud.” Now Iyanla is saying how she feels about Tamar speaking ill about her. Check out the footage below:

 

When asked what she thought would help Tamar, Iyanla told Madamenoire.com, “I don’t know what would be helpful for her. … This is what I know. I am not in the business of dishonoring, disrespecting, diminishing or dismissing black women. So when I heard of all these allegations. I said, ‘Well, this is her choice.” Here’s what I know. What goes around comes around. And I’m an elder. My job is to pray for her. And that’s what I’ll do.”

Your Thoughts??

Iyanla Vanzant Reveals How She Feels About Tamar Braxton was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close