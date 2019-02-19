Slick Woods Reunites With Her Mom After 17 Year Prison Bid…They Are Twins! [PHOTO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Bossip:

Gapped-toothed beauty, Slick Woods was only four when her mother Leah was sent to prison for manslaughter. 21 years later, they’re finally reunited. Slick shared a snap from the tear-worthy moment with social media fans. In her caption, Slick wrote, “I cried a lot”. We bet she did!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

While Leah was away, her daughter Slick has developed a haute career in the modeling industry, had a beautiful baby of her own and even developed a friendship with Rihanna.

SEE ALSO: Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months In Jail

Aren’t they twins???

In The Evening Standard, Slick described her mother, whom she said was a young teenager when she gave birth, as “a street hustler” and “the most respected woman I’ve ever been around. I’ve never met someone as selfless as my mother. My mother gave her life for me.”

Slick didn’t release any more details from their reunion, but these two look happy to have each other again. Hit the flip to see some flicks of Slick and her own baby boy, Saphir.

Check out some Black models that walk the runway below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection 9 photos Launch gallery Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection 1. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : Runway Source: 1 of 9 2. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : Runway Source: 2 of 9 3. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : Runway Source: 3 of 9 4. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : Runway Source: 4 of 9 5. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : Runway Source: 5 of 9 6. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : Runway Source: 6 of 9 7. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : Runway Source: 7 of 9 8. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : Runway Source: 8 of 9 9. Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : Runway Source: 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection Nicolas Ghesquière announced last week via Instagram that he was staying on as the Creative Director and head designer of Louis Vuitton. In the age of musical chairs for this position amongst fashion houses, Ghesquière’s fifth resort collection is undoubtedly his most sovereign and displays aspects of his personality with color, texture, and function. The fashion features over-the-knee sneaker boots that are perfect for walking through New York City or the streets of Paris. The clothing gives us a fresh take on workwear and mixes prints in a professional, yet cool manner. An undoubted nod to the 80s, get into the power shoulders and nod to streetwear. Click through our gallery to see all the looks modeled by Black women and dig deeper into all the style!

Slick Woods Reunites With Her Mom After 17 Year Prison Bid…They Are Twins! [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com