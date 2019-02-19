Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Mary is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Mary met Samuel in college 8 years ago. They never dated back then, but have been seeing each other for the past year. Mary says Samuel will get upset at her when they are out and just leave. He has also insulted her verbally. He always calls the next day to apologize, but the rollercoaster relationship is getting old. The problem is, when things are good, Samuel could be the guy she would marry. No one she knows thinks she should be with him. She wants to move on, and is looking for advice to end a bad relationship.

