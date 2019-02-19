Love And R&B With John Monds: Tuesday Night Flashback

Love And R&B with John Monds

It’s Tuesday so get ready to take a trip back in time! In just a few hours we’ll revisit the year 1996 on the Tuesday Night Flashback ! Here’s just a few facts that’ll bring back some memories!

Did You Know?

Minimum wage was $4.75 per hour

Twister was a popular movie in theaters

was a popular movie in theaters The Naked Truth was a popular television show

was a popular television show Mariah Carey had two number one hits – “One Sweet Day and “Always Be My Baby“

Here’s a throwback released in 1996 from The Fugees, always remember…it’s all #LoveAndRnB !

