CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tristan Thompson Cheated on Khloe Kardashian With Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend

0 reads
Leave a comment

Chile…This Lemonade is piping hot in Leah’s words. The Kardashians are known for their scandal filled lifestyle. Since Khloe Kardashian has been with Tristan Thompson there has been drama. If you don’t remember Khloe started dating Tristan while his previous baby mother Jordan Craig was pregnant with his first son Prince. People vowed that Khloe would lose him the same way he got him…People thought that moment came in October of 2017, when Tristan was seen with two women in a hookah bar in Washington D.C. just DAYS before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True or when he was seen days after that with women in a New York City hotel lounge we assumed he was taking the cake.

Well he has topped himself…TMZ is reporting that Khloe and Tristan have broken up because he was cheating…No brainer there but with who is the real scandal… The celebrity blog reports that Tristan was cheating with Jordyn Wood who is indeed Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

Multiple sources are reporting that Tristan flew into Los Angeles to spend Valentine’s Day Thursday with Khloe and their daughter. On Sunday night he was at a house party, where we’re told he was all over Jordyn. Sources are saying as soon as Khloe found out she broke up with the NBA star.  Khloe’s “had enough” with Tristian and his cheating. They’re apparently is no room for the couple to get back together.

Tristan Thompson Cheated on Khloe Kardashian With Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close