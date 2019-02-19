There is a Change.org petition to sell Montana to Canada to help pay off the national debt. The US is in about $20 Trillion of debt and selling Montana for $1 trillion would help put a dent in it. DL is all for this idea, he says it sounds like a “reverse Louisiana purchase” and a good idea.

Jazzy Report: People Want To Sell Montana To Canada?

Posted 10 hours ago

