Known for his passion and devotion to justice, Reverend Andrew J. Brown was a man who fought for what he believed in and created great opportunities for the people in his community.

Brown’s lifelong devotion to justice was sparked while he served in the armed forces during World War II but his calling to Chaplin came after noticing the small number of Blacks serving in that capacity, allowing him to discuss everything from spiritual to economic issues.

Nevertheless, despite the small number, as a young black pastor in segregated Indianapolis in the 1950s and 60s, Reverend. Brown fought for change, leading him to organized Indianapolis blacks to show voting strength, and in 1965, he marched with his friend Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. In Selma, Alabama.

Beyond his role in the Civil Rights movement, Brown and other Indiana black leaders created Black Expo in 1970, a hallmark event in the summer that gathered the people of Indy and the leading black entertainers, sports figures and political leaders for an experience like non-other. Still today to the Indiana Black Expo is considered to be one of the premiere events in the state of Indiana and across the country.

In his role as pastor, Rev. Brown would continue to spread the word of God at the St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church for many years before passing the torch in September 1990.

In early August of 1996, he passed away but he is still regarded as Indianapolis’ foremost civil rights leaders.

Rev. Andrew J. Brown: The Man Who Marched With Martin Luther King Jr. was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 4 hours ago

