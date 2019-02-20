Love And R&B’s Wednesday Night Mini Concert Featuring: Incognito

Welcome back #Lovers! If you’d like to hear some jazz music mixed with a little bit of funk, soul and everything in between you’re definitely in the right place! Tune in to the Wednesday Night Mini Concert, we’ve got some music from Incognito on the way so stay tuned!

Tonight we celebrate the birthday of founder and band member, Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick

Click on our Facebook page and share your favorite Incognito songs, we’ll be playing them throughout the night. Here’s ”Don’t You Worry “Bout A Thing”, for you to check out and remember, it’s all #LoveAndRnB !

